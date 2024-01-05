Milam County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Milam County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockdale High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milano High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.