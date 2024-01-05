Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Milam County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockdale High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Little River, TX

Little River, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Milano High School at Hearne High School