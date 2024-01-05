Kendall County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Kendall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva School Of Boerne at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
