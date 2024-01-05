Jefferson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jefferson County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaumont United at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
