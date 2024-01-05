Hood County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hood County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hood County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Leon High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tolar, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.