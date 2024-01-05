Freestone County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Freestone County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Freestone County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teague High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Franklin, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.