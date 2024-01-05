Fisher County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you live in Fisher County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roby High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Knox City, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rotan High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stamford High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
