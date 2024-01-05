Eastland County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Eastland County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ranger High School at Victory Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comanche High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Anna High School at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
