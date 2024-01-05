Duval County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Duval County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Diego High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Goliad, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riviera-Kaufer High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Freer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.