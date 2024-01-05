Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cooke County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cooke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Worth High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gainesville, TX

Gainesville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Callisburg High School