Coleman County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Coleman County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coleman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Anna High School at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.