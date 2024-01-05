Callahan County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Callahan County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eula High School at Winters High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Winters, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
