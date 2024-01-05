Friday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with Boise State taking home the win. Game time is at 10:30 PM on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Boise State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 142.5 over/under.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Boise State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: Boise State (-5.5)



Boise State (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Boise State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while San Jose State is 6-6-0. The Broncos have hit the over in six games, while Spartans games have gone over nine times. The two teams combine to score 151.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total. Boise State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 contests. San Jose State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allow 65.6 per contest (64th in college basketball).

The 37.2 rebounds per game Boise State averages rank 149th in the nation, and are 6.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Boise State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Broncos' 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 75th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 101st in college basketball.

Boise State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (202nd in college basketball).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and conceding 71.4 per outing, 180th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

The 33.9 rebounds per game San Jose State accumulates rank 298th in the country, 1.5 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents pull down.

San Jose State hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents.

San Jose State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.4 per game (63rd in college basketball) and force 11.1 (259th in college basketball).

