Atascosa County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Atascosa County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte High School at Sabinal High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 5

4:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sabinal, TX

Sabinal, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Lytle High School at Randolph High School