Anthony Davis will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his most recent game, a 110-96 loss against the Heat, Davis had 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks.

We're going to examine Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.4 29.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 12.2 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.0 PRA -- 41.1 45.5 PR -- 37.8 41.5



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Davis has made 9.6 shots per game, which accounts for 20.9% of his team's total makes.

Davis' Lakers average 103.4 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 13th in the league, giving up 113.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies allow 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 19 11 5 0 6 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.