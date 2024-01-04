Thursday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-5, 1-1 WAC), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

  • Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
  • Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

SFA Players to Watch

  • Sadaidriene Hall: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • AJ Cajuste: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kyle Hayman: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Latrell Jossell: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank
227th 73.4 Points Scored 74.5 193rd
340th 79.6 Points Allowed 70.5 170th
284th 34 Rebounds 37.4 153rd
264th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st
345th 5 3pt Made 6.7 259th
182nd 13.5 Assists 12.3 270th
330th 14.2 Turnovers 17.5 363rd

