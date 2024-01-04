The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-5 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 226th.

The Vaqueros score an average of 73.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.1 the 'Jacks allow to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (68).

At home the Vaqueros are conceding 74.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are away (81.4).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down fewer treys away (4.4 per game) than at home (7.4), and makes a lower percentage away (28.6%) than at home (31.4%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule