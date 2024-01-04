The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

UT Arlington is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Texans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 27th.

The Mavericks score 9.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Texans allow their opponents to score (63.2).

UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Arlington averages 79.7 points per game. Away, it averages 64.2.

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are allowing 18.0 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (82.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (35.6%) too.

