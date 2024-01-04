How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- UT Arlington is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Texans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 27th.
- The Mavericks score 9.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Texans allow their opponents to score (63.2).
- UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Arlington averages 79.7 points per game. Away, it averages 64.2.
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are allowing 18.0 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (82.2).
- Beyond the arc, UT Arlington knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (35.6%) too.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|L 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Utah Valley
|-
|College Park Center
