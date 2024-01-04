Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Lakefront Arena has the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 victory for New Orleans, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Lions fell in their last outing 87-63 against Texas A&M on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 68
Other Southland Predictions
- Houston Christian vs Texas A&M-CC
- SE Louisiana vs Nicholls
- Houston Christian vs Texas A&M-CC
- Incarnate Word vs Lamar
- Incarnate Word vs Lamar
- SE Louisiana vs Nicholls
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis
- Against the Idaho Vandals on December 1, the Lions picked up their signature win of the season, a 72-71 road victory.
- The Lions have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on December 1
- 84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 211) on November 20
- 73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 252) on December 5
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
- Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights
- The Lions' -70 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 76.0 per contest (338th in college basketball).
- The Lions score 77.2 points per game at home, and 60.8 on the road.
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce concedes 65.0 points per game. Away, it allows 87.0.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.