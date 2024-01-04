The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Tarleton State has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Texans' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

UT Arlington is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

In the Mavericks' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

