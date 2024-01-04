The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Curry, in his most recent game, had 36 points, six assists and four steals in a 121-115 win over the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Curry's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.6 24.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 2.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.0 PRA -- 36.6 32.2 PR -- 32 27.2 3PM 4.5 4.7 4.0



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Nuggets

Curry is responsible for attempting 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

He's taken 11.5 threes per game, or 26.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 100 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 43 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.2 makes per contest.

Stephen Curry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 34 18 2 4 3 1 1 11/8/2023 34 23 5 4 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.