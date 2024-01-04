Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Avalanche on January 4, 2024
Player prop betting options for Jason Robertson, Nathan MacKinnon and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche matchup at American Airlines Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Robertson has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 37 points in 36 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' top contributors through 36 games, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists through 34 games for Dallas.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
MacKinnon drives the offense for Colorado with 61 points (1.6 per game), with 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 games (playing 22:47 per game).
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen has collected 47 points this season, with 19 goals and 28 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
