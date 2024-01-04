Stars vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - January 4
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (22-10-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Stars prepare for their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Neck
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +19 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche are second in the league in scoring (138 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Colorado's total of 114 goals allowed (three per game) ranks 15th in the league.
- Their +24 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Avalanche (+110)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.