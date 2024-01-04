The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) match up against the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Frost Bank Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Spurs' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies 106-98. With 20 points, Wembanyama was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 20 7 1 0 4 2 Keldon Johnson 19 6 4 1 0 1 Julian Champagnie 12 4 2 1 0 3

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson contributes with 17.6 points per game, plus 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.4 boards and 3 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs receive 10.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

Tre Jones gives the Spurs 8 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 19.0 3.3 3.4 1.6 0.4 2.6 Victor Wembanyama 12.3 6.0 2.8 0.6 2.6 1.1 Keldon Johnson 16.8 5.3 3.0 0.7 0.0 1.3 Jeremy Sochan 11.5 5.9 3.6 0.5 0.4 1.0 Zach Collins 10.2 4.7 1.9 0.3 1.0 0.9

