Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Wembanyama on Thursday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average of 18.9.

His rebounding average of 10.2 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (8.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -115)

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He collects 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Vassell has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -156)

The 30.6 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 2.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (33.5).

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (11.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

The 25.4 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 2.1 less than his prop total on Thursday (27.5).

He has collected 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Thursday's over/under (6.5).

He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.