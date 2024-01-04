The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Antonio has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs put up 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow (119.7).

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 114.8 points per game, 7.5 more than on the road (107.3). On defense they give up 124.6 points per game at home, 3.4 more than on the road (121.2).

At home the Spurs are picking up 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (27.4).

Spurs Injuries