How to Watch the Spurs vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center.
Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, San Antonio has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.
- The Spurs put up 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow (119.7).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs average 114.8 points per game, 7.5 more than on the road (107.3). On defense they give up 124.6 points per game at home, 3.4 more than on the road (121.2).
- At home, San Antonio gives up 124.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 121.2.
- At home the Spurs are picking up 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (27.4).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Doug McDermott
|Out
|Forearm
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Ankle
