The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) heading into their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 from Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs' last contest was a 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Spurs got a team-best 20 points from Victor Wembanyama in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1 Zach Collins PF Out Ankle 12.9 6 3.3 Malaki Branham SG Questionable Ankle 8.9 2.2 2.5

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), AJ Green: Out (Nose)

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 249.5

