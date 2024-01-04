The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 249.5.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 249.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 249.5 combined points scored.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 233.8 points, 15.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

San Antonio has gone 13-20-0 ATS this year.

The Spurs have come away with four wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +340 or more by oddsmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 15 44.1% 124.8 235.7 119.7 242.5 238.4 Spurs 8 24.2% 110.9 235.7 122.8 242.5 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (7-10-0) than at home (6-10-0).

The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 119.7 points.

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Spurs and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 13-20 5-7 21-12 Bucks 15-19 3-7 22-12

Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights

Spurs Bucks 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 124.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-6 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-2 122.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-3 5-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

