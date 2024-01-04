SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10), at 7:30 PM ET.
SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
SFA Players to Watch
- Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zoe Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Arianna Sturdivant: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
