How to Watch SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- This season, the 'Jacks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have hit.
- SFA has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 'Jacks sit at 75th.
- The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks record are the same as the Vaqueros allow.
- SFA has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 79.2 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, SFA is scoring 3.4 more points per game (80.2) than it is away from home (76.8).
- In 2023-24, the 'Jacks are giving up 62.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.3.
- Looking at three-pointers, SFA has fared worse at home this year, draining 5.3 treys per game with a 26.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game and a 37.2% percentage in road games.
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 75-72
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 115-58
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|New Orleans
|W 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
