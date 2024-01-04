The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • This season, the 'Jacks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have hit.
  • SFA has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 'Jacks sit at 75th.
  • The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks record are the same as the Vaqueros allow.
  • SFA has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 79.2 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, SFA is scoring 3.4 more points per game (80.2) than it is away from home (76.8).
  • In 2023-24, the 'Jacks are giving up 62.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.3.
  • Looking at three-pointers, SFA has fared worse at home this year, draining 5.3 treys per game with a 26.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game and a 37.2% percentage in road games.

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 New Mexico State W 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 Paul Quinn W 115-58 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/29/2023 New Orleans W 80-51 William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UT Arlington - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

