When the Dallas Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan Suter find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

In one of 36 games this season, Suter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Suter has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:26 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:03 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

