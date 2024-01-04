The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)

Nuggets (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets (16-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 0.2% more often than the Warriors (15-18-0) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 48.3% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35), less often than Golden State's games have (19 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 22-9, a better tally than the Warriors have posted (3-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing only 109.8 points per game. They rank 15th in the league in points scored (115.1 per contest).

This season, Denver is averaging 44.6 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.

Denver ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

With 12.1 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets are 21st in the NBA. They have a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

Warriors Performance Insights

With 116.9 points scored per game and 116.3 points conceded, the Warriors are ninth in the league on offense and 20th defensively.

In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game) and 14th in rebounds conceded (43.1).

At 28 assists per game, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA.

Golden State commits 14.5 turnovers per game and force 12.2 per game, ranking 25th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Warriors are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.8 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

