North Texas vs. Wichita State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Charles Koch Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Shockers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Wichita, Kansas
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wichita State
|-1.5
|131.5
Mean Green Betting Records & Stats
- North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The average total for North Texas' games this season is 128.1 points, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- North Texas is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- North Texas' .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Wichita State's .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wichita State
|8
|88.9%
|75.3
|144.5
|71.8
|130.7
|144.3
|North Texas
|3
|33.3%
|69.2
|144.5
|58.9
|130.7
|127.2
Additional North Texas Insights & Trends
- The Shockers' record against the spread in AAC play last year was 8-7-0.
- The Mean Green's 69.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.8 the Shockers allow.
- North Texas has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wichita State
|3-6-0
|3-3
|5-4-0
|North Texas
|6-3-0
|2-2
|6-3-0
North Texas vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wichita State
|North Texas
|8-9
|Home Record
|14-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|10-3
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|10-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.6
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.5
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
