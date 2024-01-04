The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Charles Koch Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Shockers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -1.5 131.5

Mean Green Betting Records & Stats

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The average total for North Texas' games this season is 128.1 points, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

North Texas is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

North Texas' .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Wichita State's .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 8 88.9% 75.3 144.5 71.8 130.7 144.3 North Texas 3 33.3% 69.2 144.5 58.9 130.7 127.2

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

The Shockers' record against the spread in AAC play last year was 8-7-0.

The Mean Green's 69.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.8 the Shockers allow.

North Texas has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 3-6-0 3-3 5-4-0 North Texas 6-3-0 2-2 6-3-0

North Texas vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State North Texas 8-9 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 10-3 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

