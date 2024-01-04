Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Johnson, in his last game (January 2 loss against the Grizzlies), put up 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Johnson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.6 19.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 27.8 29.2 PR -- 23.9 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Bucks

Johnson is responsible for taking 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Conceding 119.7 points per game, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Bucks concede 26.5 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 35 28 12 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.