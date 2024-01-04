Can we expect Joel Hanley finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hanley has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

