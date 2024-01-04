The San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan included, square off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Sochan, in his most recent game (January 2 loss against the Grizzlies), put up 12 points and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sochan's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.9 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.9 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.6 PRA -- 20.4 21 PR -- 16.4 17.4



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Sochan has made 4.2 shots per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

Sochan's Spurs average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 119.7 points per game.

Conceding 44 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 26.5 per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 33 9 11 8 0 0 1

