The Dallas Stars, with Jason Robertson, are in action Thursday versus the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Robertson in that upcoming Stars-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Robertson has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Robertson has a point in 26 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 20 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Robertson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 37 Points 9 12 Goals 4 25 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.