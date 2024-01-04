AAC teams will take the court in three games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

AAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Memphis Tigers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Wichita State Shockers 9:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!