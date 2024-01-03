Travis County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Travis County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hendrickson High School at Bastrop High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Bastrop, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
