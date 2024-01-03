Texas vs. Texas Tech January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) facing the Texas Longhorns (12-0) at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
