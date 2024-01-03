The Rice Owls (6-5) play the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) in a clash of AAC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Rice vs. Wichita State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

