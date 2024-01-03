The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) will host the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 56.2 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 55.1 the Islanders give up.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Houston Christian is 4-2.

Texas A&M-CC is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.

The Islanders score just 1.8 more points per game (66.3) than the Huskies give up (64.5).

Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

When Houston Christian allows fewer than 66.3 points, it is 5-0.

The Islanders shoot 38.9% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies shoot 38.4% from the field, just 4.4% higher than the Islanders concede.

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%

Houston Christian Schedule