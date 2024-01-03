Baylor vs. TCU January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (11-0) play the TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Baylor vs. TCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU Players to Watch
- Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.