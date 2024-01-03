Wednesday's game features the No. 10 Baylor Bears (12-0) and the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) matching up at Foster Pavilion (on January 3) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 victory for Baylor.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bears secured an 85-79 victory over Texas.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Baylor Schedule Analysis

When the Bears took down the Texas Longhorns (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on December 30 by a score of 85-79, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 5/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 55.3 per contest (40th in college basketball). They have a +353 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game.

