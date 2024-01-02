Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Wembanyama, in his last showing, had 21 points and seven rebounds in a 134-101 loss to the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Wembanyama, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.9 18.1 Rebounds 8.5 10.3 11.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.7 PRA -- 32.2 33.2 PR -- 29.2 29.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 15.1% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.8 per contest.

Wembanyama is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.8 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have conceded 46.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 26 per game, 12th in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Victor Wembanyama vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 31 19 13 4 2 8 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.