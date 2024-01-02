UTSA vs. UAB January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 AAC) meeting the UAB Blazers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
UTSA vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Javian Davis: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
UTSA vs. UAB Stat Comparison
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|UAB AVG
|UAB Rank
|95th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|76.2
|154th
|343rd
|79.8
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|277th
|37th
|41.1
|Rebounds
|38.8
|85th
|58th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|30th
|25th
|10
|3pt Made
|5.2
|339th
|117th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.5
|255th
|118th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
