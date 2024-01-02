The East Carolina Pirates (7-4) hit the court against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET in AAC play.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners average nine more points per game (63.5) than the Pirates allow (54.5).

UTSA is 6-5 when it scores more than 54.5 points.

East Carolina has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The Pirates record 65.2 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 63.5 the Roadrunners give up.

East Carolina is 6-0 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

UTSA is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 65.2 points.

This year the Pirates are shooting 37.8% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Roadrunners give up.

The Roadrunners make 40% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG% Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 44.9 FG%

