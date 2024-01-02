The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.5% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

UTSA has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 20th.

The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.7 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.9 points, UTSA is 6-3.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home UTSA is scoring 80.7 points per game, 4.4 more than it is averaging away (76.3).

At home, the Roadrunners give up 74.3 points per game. Away, they allow 85.0.

Beyond the arc, UTSA knocks down fewer triples on the road (9.0 per game) than at home (10.4), but makes a higher percentage away (34.2%) than at home (34.1%).

