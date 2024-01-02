Tyler Seguin will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars meet the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center. Does a wager on Seguin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Seguin has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 19 of 35 games this season, Seguin has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 35 games this season, Seguin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Seguin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 26 Points 0 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

