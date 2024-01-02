Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
Will Tyler Seguin light the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- Seguin has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Seguin has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Seguin averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|14:57
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 6-1
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
