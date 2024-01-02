Sutton County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Sutton County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sutton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sonora High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
